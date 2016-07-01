July 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for
June 2016 and new "global" composition
* 643 thousand daily average revenue trades for June, 7 pct
higher than prior year and prior month
* Ending client equity of $73.7 billion for June, 12 pct
higher than prior year and 2 pct higher than prior month
* Ending client credit balances of $38.7 billion for June,
16 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct lower than prior month
* 357 thousand client accounts for June, 15 pct higher than
prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month
* New composition of global currency exposure management
unit contains 15 currencies, one fewer than prior composition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: