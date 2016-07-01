BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
July 1 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited:
* Company announces 1-For-10 reverse stock split
* Company expects reverse split to become effective following close of trading on July 7, 2016
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.