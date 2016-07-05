July 5 Himax Technologies Inc

* Q2 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.6 million

* Says q2 gaap earnings per diluted ads was 11.5 cents

* Says remains positive in outlook of second half 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $198.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 gaap diluted earnings per ads increased 51.3% sequentially and increased 125.5% from same period last year