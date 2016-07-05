Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Himax Technologies Inc
* Q2 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.6 million
* Says q2 gaap earnings per diluted ads was 11.5 cents
* Says remains positive in outlook of second half 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $198.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $201.1 million
* Qtrly gaap earnings per diluted ads was $ 11.5 cents
* Says q2 gaap diluted earnings per ads increased 51.3% sequentially and increased 125.5% from same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million