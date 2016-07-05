BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Suncoke Energy Partners LP
* Suncoke energy partners, l.p. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings date and change to definition of adjusted ebitda
* SXCP's adjusted ebitda definition will no longer include coal logistics deferred revenue
* SXCP will continue to include deferred revenue in its quarterly calculations of distributable cash flow
* Change in definition aligns adjusted ebitda reporting with GAAP accounting treatment
* Change in definition of adjusted ebitda does not impact SXCP's fy 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance nor its annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock