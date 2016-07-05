BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Bristol
* Myers Squibb acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals
* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to us $95 million
* Myers Squibb co - company gains full-rights to cormorant's humax-il8 antibody program and lead asset humax-il8 in phase 1/2 development
* Myers Squibb co - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and by stockholders of cormorant
* Myers Squibb co - transaction includes additional contingent consideration of up to us $425 million upon achievement by co of certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock