BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Lithium X Energy Corp
* Lithium x increases private placement offering to total gross proceeds of $10,000,000
* Offering has now been increased by an additional 1.1 million shares at $1.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock