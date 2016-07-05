Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Amedica Corp :
* Amedica announces pricing of $11 million public offering
* Says offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit
* Offering is also comprised of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.