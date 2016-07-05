July 5 True North Commercial Real Estate
Investment Trust
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment trust
continues expansion in the greater toronto area acquiring an
additional 100,000 square feet and a concurrent $9.25 million
private placement
* Private placemen of a 1.5 million units at a price of
$5.85 per unit
* Non-Brokered private placement of 42,735 units at a price
of $5.85 per unit
* Acquisition of century property is expected to be
accretive to FFO, AFFO per trust unit of REIT
* Purchase price for century property is $13.4 million
* Private placement to satisfy cash portion of purchase
price for century property and Mississauga property
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)