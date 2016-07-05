Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Unique Fabricating Inc
* Unique fabricating updates 2016 guidance to reflect expected contribution from intasco acquisition
* Sees 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million
* Unique fabricating inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91
* Previous 2016 full year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.84 to $0.87
* Says previous 2016 revenue guidance was $160 million to $163 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.