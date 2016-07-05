BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
July 5 Singulex Inc :
* Singulex enters into world-wide service agreement with Tecan
* Pending review,evaluation of SGX Clarity System, CE Mark confirmation is anticipated in early 2017
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance applications for SGX Clarity System to be filed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.