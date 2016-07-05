BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 (Reuters) -
* Precipitate Gold Corporation: Proposed Non-Brokered private placement
* Precipitate gold says placement will be for a minimum of $1,200,000 (4,800,000 units) with potential to accommodate up to $2,000,000 (8,000,000 units) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2qwsLca Further company coverage: