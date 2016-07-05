BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 Brunswick Corp
* Brunswick corporation : Brunswick acquires Thunder Jet
* Thunder Jet will remain based in Clarkston, Washington
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Brunswick corp says Thunder Jet acquisition is expected to have minimal impact upon Brunswick's 2016 earnings
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million