July 5 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion diamond corporation provides update on process
plant repairs and updated ekati diamond mine fiscal 2017
production guidance
* Continues to estimate repairs will take about 3 months
from date of fire, currently estimating cost of repairs to be
about c$25 million
* Temporary layoff of about 3 months has already been
implemented with an estimated impact on about 330 temporary and
permanent contractors, employees
* Dominion diamond corporation provides update on process
plant repairs and updated ekati diamond mine fiscal 2017
production guidance
* Company is reducing operating costs and deferring some
capital costs during plant downtime
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)