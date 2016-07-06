DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 5 Ventas Inc
* Ventas announces pricing of common stock offering
* J.P. Morgan is serving as sole underwriter for offering
* Says offering 9 million common shares
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to fund portion of $1.5 billion purchase price of real estate portfolio of Wexford Science & Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.