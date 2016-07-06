July 5 Ventas Inc

* Ventas announces pricing of common stock offering

* J.P. Morgan is serving as sole underwriter for offering

* Says offering 9 million common shares

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to fund portion of $1.5 billion purchase price of real estate portfolio of Wexford Science & Technology