BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* To proceed with Jay Project based on positive feasibility study results and provides updated life-of-mine plan
* Development of Jay Project is expected to be funded from existing cash and internal cash flow
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results