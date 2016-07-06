BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
July 6 Cosi Inc :
* Così Inc reports 2016 quarter 2 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update
* Company will not reach positive adjusted EBITDA in 2016 Q3
* Says 13 weeks ended June 27, 2016, system-wide same store sales down 1.6 percent
* Says June system-wide same store sales down 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results