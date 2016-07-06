MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP :
* Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions
* Board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.755 per common unit for Q2 of 2016
* Q2 distribution represents a sequential increase of 7.1 percent from Q1 2016 distribution
* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP's General Partner declared qtrly cash distribution of $0.245 per class a share for Q2 of 2016
* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP qtrly cash distribution per class a share for Q2 represents a sequential increase of 16.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.