German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales $29.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.71 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now anticipates adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance of $4.45 to $4.55
* Says guidance assumes no impact from proposed acquisition of rite aid and related financing
* Retail pharmacy USA had Q3 total sales of $21.2 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent over year-ago quarter
* Qtrly sales in comparable stores for retail pharmacy usa increased 3.9 percent compared with same quarter a year ago
* Raises lower end of guidance for fiscal year 2016 by 10 cents per share
* On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales up 0.2 percent versus year-ago quarter for retail pharmacy international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
