MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Immunovaccine Inc
* Immunovaccine announces positive interim phase 1 data for Depovax-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate
* Safety analysis indicates that DPX-RSV was well tolerated among all study participants, with no serious adverse events recorded
* Analysis provides rationale to continue clinical testing of DPX-RSV in future human trials
* Immunovaccine announces positive interim phase 1 data for Depovax-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.