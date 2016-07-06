July 6 Matomy Media Group Ltd

* Matomy announces a strategic investment plan for strengthening its position as a technology based company and 2016 trading update

* Expects its revenue for 2016 to be in range of $265 million to $300 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $17 million to $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )