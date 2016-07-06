MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* Matomy announces a strategic investment plan for strengthening its position as a technology based company and 2016 trading update
* Expects its revenue for 2016 to be in range of $265 million to $300 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $17 million to $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.