July 6 Century Aluminum Co

* Century reaches new market-based power agreement for mt. Holly smelter

* Renegotiated market-based deal with third-party supplier to provide about 75% of power for Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter

* Remaining 25% of Mt. Holly's power requirement will continue to be supplied by Santee Cooper

* Market-Based power agreement will allow Mt. Holly to continue to operate at half capacity