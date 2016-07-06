US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Timbar Corporation
* Transaction is structured as a purchase of assets resulting in a full step-up of assets to fair market value
* To acquire 5 corrugated products plants, 2 fulfillment centers, 4 design centers located primarily in Eastern, Southeastern U.S
* Expects to finance transaction with a new term loan.
* Deal for $386 million
* To acquire substantially all of assets of Timbar Corporation in a cash-free, debt-free transaction
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.
* As result of deal, PCA's containerboard integration level is expected to increase 6% from its current level of 87% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.