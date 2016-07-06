US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Supercom Ltd
* Supercom reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $5.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.