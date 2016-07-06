July 6 Western Digital Corp
* Western digital announces cfo transition
* Mark long will succeed olivier leonetti as cfo on sept. 1
* Q4 non-gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately
31 percent, consistent with its earlier forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Leonetti is leaving company to pursue other opportunities
but will continue as cfo through sept. 1, 2016
* Now expects its q4 revenue to be approximately $3.46
billion, compared to its earlier forecast of $3.35 billion to
$3.45 billion
* Company now expects q4 eps, on a non-gaap basis, to be
approximately $0.72
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)