BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 6 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
* Retail opportunity investments corp. Announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 5.70 million common shares priced at $21.25per share
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: