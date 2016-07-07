BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 National Oilwell Varco Inc :
* National Oilwell Varco and GE Oil & Gas cooperate to provide integrated solutions for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels
* Expect to complete joint engineering efforts and commence offering topside package solutions to oil and gas industry by early 2017
GE Oil & Gas may also involve other GE businesses in collaboration with NOV
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss