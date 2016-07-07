July 7 National Oilwell Varco Inc :

* National Oilwell Varco and GE Oil & Gas cooperate to provide integrated solutions for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels

* Expect to complete joint engineering efforts and commence offering topside package solutions to oil and gas industry by early 2017

* GE Oil & Gas may also involve other GE businesses in collaboration with NOV