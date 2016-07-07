BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $29.4 million and sells two properties for $19.2 million
* Acquisitions were funded using proceeds from dispositions and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: