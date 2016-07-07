BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Realogy Holdings Corp
* Realogy announces intent to refinance its term loan b credit facility and extend maturity date by two years
* Intends to refinance its term loan b credit facility to extend its maturity date by two years to 2022.
* Arranged commitments from its bank group for a new term loan a tranche with a 2021 maturity date and expected proceeds of $330 million
* To use proceeds from new term loan a issuance, borrowings to reduce outstanding term loan b borrowings by about $800 million from $1.9 billion
* Company anticipates that financings will be completed by mid-july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: