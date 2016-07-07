BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Royal Bank Of Canada:
* Andrew Chisholm appointed to the board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada
* Chisholm served as an advisory director of Goldman Sachs until his retirement in April 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: