July 7 Alliqua Biomedical Inc :
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc and BSN Medical Inc announce
definitive agreement on distribution rights for Sorbion dressing
products in the U.S., Canada and Latin America; Alliqua updates
fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Will use about $1.75 million of proceeds of deal to reduce
outstanding debt balance in accordance with credit agreement
* Updating revenue guidance for fiscal year 2016 to account
for expected impact of deal of distribution rights for Sorbion
products
* BSN to pay co up to $4.4 million for purchase by BSN of
rights out of co's existing distribution deal with former
Sorbion GMBH & Co KG
* FY 2016 revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
