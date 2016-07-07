July 7 Alliqua Biomedical Inc :

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc and BSN Medical Inc announce definitive agreement on distribution rights for Sorbion dressing products in the U.S., Canada and Latin America; Alliqua updates fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million

* Will use about $1.75 million of proceeds of deal to reduce outstanding debt balance in accordance with credit agreement

* Updating revenue guidance for fiscal year 2016 to account for expected impact of deal of distribution rights for Sorbion products

* BSN to pay co up to $4.4 million for purchase by BSN of rights out of co's existing distribution deal with former Sorbion GMBH & Co KG

* FY 2016 revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: