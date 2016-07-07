BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock
* Pricing of its public offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $101.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: