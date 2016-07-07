BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 RBC Global Asset Management Inc
* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces June sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and Bluebay Funds
* June mutual fund net sales of $435 million
* As of June, assets under management increased by 0.02 per cent
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss