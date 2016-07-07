July 7 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
:
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of
financing to $127.8 million
* Northwest will issue a combination of 5,900,000 trust
units at a price of $9.80 per unit
* Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into
units of REIT at a conversion price of $12.75 per unit
* $65 million aggregate amount of 5.25% convertible
subordinated debentures due July 31, 2021 at a price of $1,000
per debenture
* $127.8 million offering consisting of public offering of
about $57.8 million of trust units
* $127.8 million offering also consisting of $65 million
amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)