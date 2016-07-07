BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :
* PNC raises common stock dividend to 55 cents per share
PNC raises common stock dividend to 55 cents per share

Qtrly dividend an increase of 4 cents per share, or 8 percent, from q2 dividend of 51 cents per share
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss