BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding ruling of the International Court of Arbitration by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* International court of arbitration ruled Plaza liable for indemnification claim totaling about EUR 2 million, including costs from legal process
* Says provision for such amount shall be made in Plaza's books Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: