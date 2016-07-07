July 7 Kimco Realty Corp

* Says its transaction activity for Q2 of 2016 exceeded $1 billion

* Q2 revenue $696 million

* Kimco has six remaining Canadian shopping centers, all of which are in joint ventures and expected to be sold by year end

* Sees 2016 guidance range for shopping center acquisitions is $450 million - $550 million

* Company's 2016 guidance range for shopping center dispositions is $825 million - $975 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)