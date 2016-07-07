BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 Kimco Realty Corp
* Says its transaction activity for Q2 of 2016 exceeded $1 billion
* Q2 revenue $696 million
* Kimco has six remaining Canadian shopping centers, all of which are in joint ventures and expected to be sold by year end
* Sees 2016 guidance range for shopping center acquisitions is $450 million - $550 million
* Company's 2016 guidance range for shopping center dispositions is $825 million - $975 million
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss