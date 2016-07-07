July 7 Barracuda Networks Inc :

* Barracuda reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $86.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* David Faugno will continue to help as an advisor to support a smooth transition

* Barracuda Networks Inc says David Faugno will be stepping down as CFO on August 1

* Dustin Driggs will replace Faugno as barracuda's CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)