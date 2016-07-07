MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 Gap Inc:
* Gap Inc reports June sales results
* June sales rose 2 percent to $1.57 billion
* Gap Inc says June comparable sales for gap global was negative 1 percent versus negative 5 percent last year
* June same store sales view down 3.2 pct - Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP