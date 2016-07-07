July 7 CHS Inc:

* Reports fiscal 2016 nine-month earnings of $425.8 million

* Q3 revenue fell 10 percent to $7.8 billion

* CHS net income for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 7 percent ahead of same period of fiscal 2015

* Net income of $190.3 million for q3 of fiscal 2016, compared with $178.1 million for same period in fiscal 2015