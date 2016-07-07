July 7 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc:

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc expands board of directors with appointment of Stephen W. White

* White's appointment to board of directors expands number of board members to eight from seven