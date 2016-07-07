July 7 Carmanah Technologies Corp Pre Amalgamation:

* Carmanah releases preliminary financial results for Q2 2016

* Q2 revenue $19.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.2 million

* Order backlog as at June 30, 2016, was about $11.1 million, down approximately $0.9 million from March 31, 2016

* Majority of order backlog is expected to be complete in third and fourth quarters of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)