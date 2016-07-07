BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Apollo Education Group Inc:
* Apollo Education Group Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $558 million versus I/B/E/S view $547 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations excluding items
* Due to pending merger transaction announced February 8, 2016, company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
