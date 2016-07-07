July 7 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces the sale of a 35 percent interest in the Bellatrix Alder Flats plant

* Following completion of transaction, Bellatrix will retain a 25 percent interest in alder flats plant

* Co will also have option to reacquire a 5 percent interest in Alder Flats plant near end of final year of agreement at a cost of $8 million

* Intends to use cash proceeds from transaction to partially repay indebtedness outstanding under its syndicated credit facilities