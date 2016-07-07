July 7 Federal Realty Investment Trust

* Prices $250 million 2046 senior unsecured notes

* Public offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due August 1, 2046

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to pay down outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility

* Notes were offered at 97.756% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.750%

