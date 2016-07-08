BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Theraclion SA :
* H1 revenue EUR 463,000 ($512,772.50) versus EUR 38,000 year ago
* Says is actively looking for a future strategic partner to access the Chinese market, what could result in a creation of a joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 17 U.S. government officials on Thursday are set to begin investigating Boeing Co's unfair trade claims against Canadian rival Bombardier, a two-track action that could lead to U.S. duties on Bombardier's new jetliner and also pits Boeing against Delta Air Lines Inc.