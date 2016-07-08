BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
July 8 Acorn International Inc :
* Acorn International reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue $7.1 million versus $16.3 million
* Net income was $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $9.8 million
* Plans to sell certain real estate assets with carrying amount of about $18.1 million as part of ongoing liquidation policy
* May sell additional shares of Yimeng, as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
