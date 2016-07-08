July 8 Resolute Energy Corporation

* Announces agreement to sell Permian Basin Mid Stream assets; provides operational update

* Resolute will receive $32.85 million of initial payment, while company's partner in mustang area will receive balance of $17.15 million

* Resolute says proceeds initially will be used to reduce debt and to fund development activity in co's properties in Delaware basin in west Texas

* Deal for aggregate gross consideration of up to $110 million

* Exited June with record production of more than 15,400 boe per day

* Daily production rate at end of q2, 2016, was 15,412 boe per day, exceeding prior record production rate of 14,911 boe/day