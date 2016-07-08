July 8 Resolute Energy Corporation
* Announces agreement to sell Permian Basin Mid Stream
assets; provides operational update
* Resolute will receive $32.85 million of initial payment,
while company's partner in mustang area will receive balance of
$17.15 million
* Resolute says proceeds initially will be used to reduce
debt and to fund development activity in co's properties in
Delaware basin in west Texas
* Deal for aggregate gross consideration of up to $110
million
* Exited June with record production of more than 15,400 boe
per day
* Daily production rate at end of q2, 2016, was 15,412 boe
per day, exceeding prior record production rate of 14,911
boe/day
