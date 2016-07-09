July 8 C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* C&J Energy Services enters into restructuring support agreement with key creditors

* Restructuring will enable co to substantially deleverage its balance sheet; eliminating about $1.4 billion of existing debt

* RSA provides for debtor-in-possession financing in form of a $100 million senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility

* Says company will also raise $200 million of additional capital through a backstopped rights offering

* After emergence from restructuring, co intends to raise at least $100 million in exit financing through an abl credit facility

