July 11 Quotient Ltd :
* Quotient Limited provides update on the Mosaiq(tm)
development plan and reports preliminary fiscal first quarter
2017 revenues
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, quotient's total
revenue and product sales are expected to be approximately $5.7
million
* Product sales in q1 of fiscal 2017 were previously
expected to be within range of $4.7 to $5.2 million, compared
with $4.9 million in q1
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping
consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease screening
consumable now planned to start in nov
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping
consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease expected to be
reported in q1 of calendar 2017
* Validation process also identified minor factory
modification needed to control humidity levels during final
assembly of mosaiq consumables
