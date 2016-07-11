July 11 Ashland Inc
* Ashland inc. Provides update on its planned separation of
valvoline
* Ashland inc. Announces an amendment to its senior
unsecured credit agreement
* Ashland's subsidiary valvoline finco one llc enters into a
delayed-draw credit agreement for new senior secured bank
facilities
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for
$1.325 billion in financing
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.33
billion in financing
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement will be available
for borrowings upon transfer of valvoline business to valvoline
inc
* Credit agreement consisting of a five-year secured senior
revolving credit facility of $450 million , five-year loan of
$875 million
* Expects to satisfy conditions in fall of 2016 in
connection with other steps in planned separation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)